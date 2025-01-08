January 8, 2025
Occupied Golan Heights faces uncertainty post-Assad regime
The occupied Golan Heights has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Syrian conflict. Since the fall of the Assad regime, questions about the future of this region have intensified. For the Druze community here, who have historically maintained strong cultural ties to Syria, Israel's recent actions are deeply troubling. TRT World Mohammad Al-Kassim reports.
