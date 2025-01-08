Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed “full support” for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

Turkish President and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev spoke over the phone on Wednesday, discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to develop their cooperation in every field with the understanding of “two states and one nation.”

Related Türkiye to host 3rd South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform

Tense relations

Relations between the Southern Caucasus countries have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during the war in the fall of 2020 , which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement opened the door to ongoing normalisation and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.​​​​​​​