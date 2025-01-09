January 9, 2025
Holocaust survivors: Israeli government endangers Jews
“Zionism is like Idol worship” In an interview with a representative of Torah Jews, a Holocaust survivor’s son and Brooklyn community leader explains why Israel poses a threat to Jews and underlines that his family actively opposes Zionism. Torah Jews is an organisation that is working to raise awareness that Judaism and Zionism are fundamentally opposed.
