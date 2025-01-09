WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several people killed, injured in India temple stampede
A large crowd gathering for free temple entry tokens in Andhra Pradesh triggered the stampede.
Several people killed, injured in India temple stampede
Wednesday's incident comes days before the start of the Kumbh Mela, a six-week Hindu festival of prayer and sacred bathing expected to be the largest religious gathering in history. Photo: X/@YSJ_21 / Others
January 9, 2025

At least six people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in India, with several more injured, officials said Thursday.

A huge crowd had gathered to collect entrance tokens to visit the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh when the stampede broke out on Wednesday.

"The unfortunate incident... has claimed the lives of six devotees. I pray to god to give peace to the departed souls," Prem Kumar Jain, spokesman of the state's ruling Telugu Desam Party, told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the f amilies of the deceased.

"My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones," his office said on social media platform X.

Poor crowd management

Deadly accidents are common at places of worship in India during major religious festivals due to poor crowd management and safety lapses.

In July last year, 121 people were killed in northern Uttar Pradesh state during a Hindu religious gathering.

Another 112 people died in 2016 after a huge explosion caused by a banned fireworks display marking the Hindu new year at a temple in southern Kerala state.

Wednesday's incident comes days before the start of the Kumbh Mela, a six-week Hindu festival of prayer and sacred bathing expected to be the largest religious gathering in history.

Up to 400 million pilgrims are expected to attend, according to organisers.

RelatedDozens dead after stampede at religious event in northern India
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us