January 9, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Wildfires sweep through Los Angeles as buildings explode in flames
Wildfires in the US state of California have destroyed more than 1,100 buildings, but that number grows every minute. The first of four fires sprang to life in the foothills around the Los Angeles suburb of Pacific Palisades early on Tuesday, and within hours, homes and businesses started exploding in flames. Andy Roesgen reports.
California wildfires destroyed more than 1,100 structures / Others
Explore