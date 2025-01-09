January 9, 2025
South Korea's Yoon faces new arrest attempt in fortified compound
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a new and potentially more robust attempt to arrest him for insurrection. A top investigator has vowed to do whatever it takes to break the security blockade and take in the embattled leader. A new warrant has now been issued as Yoon's supporters surround his residence, pledging to protect him. Frank Smith reports from Seoul.
