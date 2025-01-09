January 9, 2025
EU leaders caution Trump against trying to buy Greenland
European leaders have warned US President Donald Trump that Greenland is not for sale, stressing its sovereignty must be respected. The EU’s Foreign Policy chief echoed comments from France and Germany, while Italy’s prime minister downplayed the threats, suggesting they were directed at nations like China. Trump, however, refused to rule out military intervention, citing security concerns. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
