WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tally of Tibet quake injuries rise on third day of search for survivors
More than 1,600 aftershocks had rocked the disaster zone by Friday, adding to the difficulty of moving more than 47,000 affected people to temporary shelters.
Tally of Tibet quake injuries rise on third day of search for survivors
Rescuers race against time after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126 / Photo: AFP
January 10, 2025

China has almost doubled its tally of injured in Tibet's deadly earthquake as rescuers widened a search on Friday for survivors in a remote county near the foothills of the Himalayas, despite dwindling hopes for survival.

The state-backed Global Times newspaper said the magnitude 6.8 quake had injured 337, which was the first increase since Tuesday's initial estimate of 188, although the number of dead stayed at 126.

It is not yet clear how many are still missing, but more than three days later, experts say those trapped under the rubble are likely to have died of hypothermia.

Night-time temperatures in the region average from minus 10 degrees Celsius to minus 15 degrees C (14 degrees Fahrenheit to 5 degrees F), at this time of year, excluding wind chill.

"Make sure no one is left behind!" was the headline of a report in the state-run Tibet Daily that said the top regional official of China's ruling Communist Party took action in less than half an hour after the quake.

Tibet's most serious disaster in years, the earthquake presents authorities with the challenge of quickly rescuing those still trapped, finding the bodies of the dead, and housing the tens of thousands displaced.

Its party secretary, Wang Junzheng, visited the hardest-hit villages in the quake epicentre in the county of Tingri.

"The elderly people held Wang Junzheng's hands, touched his forehead according to Tibetan customs, and shed tears," the paper said.

Many grassroots cadres, including local Tibetan officials, joined the relief effort to sift rubble and guard resettlement sites, even though their own homes collapsed, it added.

Xi met top ruling party officials to "study and arrange disaster relief," the official Xinhua news agency said.

"Efforts must be made to ensure a decisive victory in this tough battle," it quoted top leaders as saying, as they urged faster rebuilding and improvement in resilience.

Authorities must also find longer-term housing for the tens of thousands displaced, beyond warm tents, while ensuring a steady supply of daily necessities.

The government has sent 743,000 tonnes of items such as grain, cooking oil, meat and vegetables to the area, with the commerce ministry saying a further 2,000 tons of frozen pork and 1,600 tons of frozen beef and mutton are ready for delivery.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us