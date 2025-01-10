US Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to delay sentencing

A last-minute attempt by Donald Trump to delay sentencing in his hush money case has failed. The US Supreme Court rejected his bid for an emergency measure, and it will now go ahead later on Friday. The president-elect was convicted last year of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to an adult film star. Our Correspondent Frank Ucciardo looks at the legal and political ramifications of the case.