Focal Point | The Long Road to Damascus

The latest Focal Point takes you inside Syria’s first days of transition following the fall of Bashar Al Assad’s regime. From the defacement of Assad family’s legacy in Damascus to uncovering mass graves and confronting the horrors of Sednaya Prison, this episode reveals the devastating toll of decades of oppression. Through the eyes of survivors searching for missing loved ones, we witness a nation grappling with the aftermath of war.