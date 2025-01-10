Nearly 180,000 people in Los Angeles ordered to evacuate their homes

There's no sign of any respite from the wildfires raging around Los Angeles. At least 10 people have been killed and more than 10,000 structures destroyed in the fires fuelled by high winds and worsened by extreme drought. All this as 2024 is confirmed as the hottest year on record. The EU's weather agency says the world has now crossed the threshold increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Martin Markovits reports.