Cornered separatist terrorists in Syria seek new patrons — Erdogan
They have only 2 choices – either renounce terrorism and lay down their arms or face inevitable elimination, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan criticises international actors for enabling terrorist groups to thrive in Syria./ Photo: Reuters Archive
January 10, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the “separatist terrorists” in Syria are now “increasingly cornered” after the Syrian opposition liberated Damascus.

“With the liberation of Damascus Syrian opposition, separatist terrorists are increasingly cornered, and they are looking for new patrons,” Erdogan said on Friday at a meeting of his Justice and Development Party in western Aydin province.

“Terrorists have only two choices – either renounce terrorism and lay down their arms or face inevitable elimination,” he added.

Erdogan also criticised international actors for enabling terrorist groups to thrive in Syria.

"Under the guise of fighting Daesh, foreign powers supplied the PKK and its affiliates with thousands of truckloads of weapons. This instability has fueled terror attacks and created challenges for our nation," he added.

"Hub for drug production"

Erdogan said that the ousted Bashar Assad regime had turned Syria into a hub for drug production and a source of instability in the region, highlighting the heavy toll the conflict has taken on Türkiye.

"Tyrant Assad and his circle had transformed Syria into a massive drug production farm, turning the country into a center for narcotics and oppression," he said.

Referring to the recent shift in Syria's political landscape, Erdogan welcomed the progress toward stability following the collapse of the Assad regime. 

"The liberation of Syria has brought relief not only to millions of Syrians but also to Türkiye, as we share a 911-kilometre border and have faced the direct consequences of the conflict," he said.

"The restoration of peace and stability in Syria is vital for both nations," he concluded.

