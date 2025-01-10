Defy, Believe, Inspire: Galatasaray's Champions League Journey

TRT World's documentary Defy, Believe, Inspire: Galatasaray's Champions League Journey tells the captivating story of how Galatasaray became the first Turkish team to compete in the new format of the Women's Champions League despite being formed only a couple of years ago. It's a story of hard work, perseverance, and passion. Watch as the club competes in their last two tournament matches and share how they got to take on European giants.