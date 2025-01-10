WORLD
2 MIN READ
Stampede kills four people, injures 16 in Damascus' Umayyad Mosque
Five children suffered fractures, severe bruises and fainting, with authorities trying to determine the causes of the incident and will hold those responsible accountable.
Stampede kills four people, injures 16 in Damascus' Umayyad Mosque
Authorities were trying to determine the causes of the incident and will hold those responsible accountable.  / Photo: AP
January 10, 2025

Four people were killed and 16 injured in a stampede in the landmark Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) said.

Five children suffered fractures, severe bruises and fainting, the civil defence said in a statement on Friday.

Authorities were trying to determine the causes of the incident and will hold those responsible accountable, Damascus Governor Maher Marwan told SANA.

"We are working to take urgent measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in public places in the future," SANA quoted him as saying.

Syrian opposition forces took control of Damascus on December 8, forcing President Bashar al Assad to flee after more than 13 years of civil war and ending his family's decades-long rule.

RelatedSyria's revolution began long before the Arab Spring
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us