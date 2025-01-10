Nicolas Maduro has been sworn in as Venezuela's president for a third term, pledging that it will be a period of peace and democracy.

Maduro took the oath on Friday before the head of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, who placed the presidential sash on him. It took place two hours earlier than scheduled and lasted about half an hour.

"I swear before this Constitution that I will fulfil all its mandates, that I will fulfil all the obligations of the Constitution and the laws of the Republic, and that this new presidential term will be the period of peace, prosperity, equality and new democracy," said Maduro at the emblematic Eliptico Hall.

From abroad, attendees included Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel. The government of Brazil was represented by its ambassador in Caracas, Glivania Maria de Oliveira.

"Let no one be confused about the people of Venezuela. I said there would be peace and there is and there will be peace. We are warriors of history and we will guarantee peace and national sovereignty, forever," said Maduro, who said he felt "overwhelmed with emotions" by his many political "struggles."

Competing claims of victory

Maduro is facing allegations of fraud by the opposition, which claims the victory of candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in the elections of July 28, 2024.

The opposition has reiterated on several occasions that Gonzalez Urrutia would be in Venezuela on January 10, so there is much expectation about his possible arrival in the country. The opposition claims to have a plan for him to take office. Gonzalez Urrutia has been on an international tour for the past week to gather support from countries in the region.

The United States has recognised Gonzalez Urrutia, who visited the White House this week. US president-elect Donald Trump – himself due to be sworn in on January 20 – referred to him on Thursday as "president-elect."

In reference to Gonzalez Urrutia, Maduro said that his power had not been granted to him by “a foreign president."

“I was not appointed president by the United States government, nor by pro-imperialist governments … I come from the people, my power belongs to the people and I owe myself to the people,” he added, accusing the outgoing US government and its “slaves of the world” of plotting an alleged “public conspiracy” against the presidential election.

“They turned the Venezuelan election into a world election and we won it,” he said.

Authorities announced early Friday that the border with Colombia would be closed until Monday in response to alleged "information about an international conspiracy to distur b the peace of Venezuelans," said Freddy Bernal, governor of the border state of Tachira.

President Maduro has served as president since April 14, 2013.