The 1.5°C global heating limit was exceeded in 2024

Most scientists agree that human-induced climate change has created ideal conditions for the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. New data reveals that for the first time, the planet warmed by more than 1.5°C since pre-industrial times, when fossil fuels began being burned. The European Copernicus Climate Service confirms that 2024 was the hottest year on record. Paul Hawkins has the story.