Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Israel's expansionist policies in the region have become an issue not only for regional countries but also for the international community and global justice.

Fidan made the remarks in a meeting in Istanbul with representatives from national and international media organisations based in Türkiye, where he addressed the current political landscape on Friday.

In response to a question about the potential for direct conflict between Türkiye and Israel due to Israel's expansionist policies in southern Syria, Fidan said the "issue is not Türkiye's problem alone. "

"We will face and overcome global and regional challenges posed by Israel, together with our regional allies, global actors and partners," he said.

Relations with Greece

On Turkish-Greek relations, Fidan said the positive relationship initiated at the leadership level between Türkiye and Greece provides a good environment for resolving the inherited issues from both the near and distant past, and the countries are working to continue this effort.

He noted that internal political pressures in Greece have created a different foundation for managing existing problems.

"We are determined to move forward on this issue, and I believe that if the public opinion in both Türkiye and Greece continues to support this process, we can make positive progress. The key is the courage of the leaders," he said.

Russia-Ukraine war

Fidan also shed light on Türkiye's active role in international mediation and its commitment to fostering peace in some of the world’s most pressing conflicts.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza, and Türkiye’s broader diplomatic efforts, Fidan emphasised the country’s dedication to maintaining a principled and proactive stance in global affairs.

"Looking at some of the statements coming from (Donald) Trump's camp, unfortunately, there will be no outcome different from the parameters we outlined two years ago through our shuttle diplomacy."

He noted that mediation efforts concerning Gaza had been complicated by international actors seeking to buy time for Israel rather than securing a deal.

Noting that the Russia-Ukraine war is entering its fourth year, Fidan stated that, thanks to the Grain Agreement facilitated by Türkiye, 33 million tons of grain have entered global markets.

He underlined that Türkiye will continue to maintain its principled stance, supporting all efforts for peace.

"In line with the importance we place on preventive diplomacy and international mediation, we are leading numerous initiatives across a broad geography," he said.

Somalia-Ethiopia mediation

Touching on Ankara's mediation efforts between Somalia and Ethiopia, he stated: "In the coming period, you will see us leading other initiatives, peace platforms, and processes that highlight our role as a problem-solver and mediator, particularly in our immediate surroundings and on the international stage."

Fidan also highlighted significant progress made in defence cooperation with African countries.

Relations with EU and NATO

On Türkiye-EU relations, Fidan said that while Ankara has consistently supported its full membership perspective, the EU has not reciprocated.

"We see early signs that more significant breaks may occur in 2025. Are we ready for a resilient regional solidarity, a collaboration that includes all partners?," Fidan asked.

"Our primary priority should be to renew our political language and perspective in this direction. Türkiye has been making efforts for this for 20 years," he said.

Fidan pointed out that certain issues regarding Türkiye in the EU are being held hostage by smaller technical reasons, preventing large strategic goals from being achieved.

"These small obstacles, whether within EU membership or outside it, are hindering our strategic interests," he added.

Türkiye is strengthening NATO in line with the spirit of alliance, said Fidan, adding that with the capabilities and capacity that the country contributes to the alliance, "it has reached a very significant position."

"Our hosting of the NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting in 2025 and the upcoming NATO summit after 2025 is a clear indication of the importance we attach to the alliance," said Fidan.

'Cooperation Türkiye and US'

Stressing that Türkiye and the US are two countries that need each other in terms of both regional and global power balances, Fidan said the comprehensive and multidimensional cooperation between the two nations has become "even more important in today's geopolitical context."

He said Ankara will continue to engage in "constructive and open dialogue with the new US administration."

Türkiye aims to continue the momentum it gained in relations with the US and strengthen them "even more" following the inauguration of Donald Trump.

However, on the US stance on the PKK/YPG terror organisation in the region, Fidan said Türkiye believes it is wrong to use one terror group to keep another one in prison, adding that the US is aware of that.

Saying the process started before the current US administration, Fidan said the administration tried to "pass it on to the next administration without incident."

He reiterated that Türkiye has repeatedly stated that it undermines the spirit of alliance and is contrary to any spirit of solidarity.

"We will not hesitate to take steps that prioritise our national interests and security in this regard," he said. "And they know that already."

Pointing that there are alternative measures to maintain the conditions of Daesh prisoners, he said that the matters are to be discussed rationally.

However, he stated that the issues would now fall under the jurisdiction of the new administration, as the previous one no longer had much say on the matter.

Fidan's UAE visit

In his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Fidan discussed regional matters in depth with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, particularly focusing on the situation in Sudan.

He emphasised the need for mediation between parties in Sudan, where, despite existing mechanisms, conflicts have not stopped, leading to a significant humanitarian crisis.