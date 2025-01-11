January 11, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former Syrian detainee recounts stories of torture and killing in Assad regime prisons
“We wanted to publish these videos and show the world the injustice of the (Assad) regime.” A former Syrian detainee tells TRT how he was imprisoned for 13 years over a piece of advice he gave to someone and reveals footage of Assad regime forces killing and torturing detainees.
Former Syrian detainee recounts stories of torture and killing in Assad regime prisons
