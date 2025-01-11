WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan paramilitary leader says 'lost' key Al-Jazira state capital
In an audio address to his fighters and the Sudanese people, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed to "regain all" of the central Sudanese city, which has been under RSF control since December 2023.
Sudan paramilitary leader says 'lost' key Al-Jazira state capital
A video the army shared on social media showed fighters claiming to be inside Wad Madani, after an army source told AFP they had "stormed the city's eastern entrance". / AFP
January 11, 2025

The commander of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has said his troops "lost Wad Madani", the state capital of Al-Jazira, as the army launched an offensive.

In an audio address to his fighters and the Sudanese people on Saturday, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed to "regain all" of the central Sudanese city, which has been under RSF control since December 2023.

The army, battling the RSF since April of that year, said it had entered the city on Saturday and was "clearing the remnants of the rebels".

Government officials, loyal to the army, have hailed the recapture of the key city, a strategic crossroads of supply highways linking several states.

It is also the nearest major town to the war-torn capital Khartoum, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north.

"Today we lost a round, we did not lose the battle," Daglo said.

A video the army shared on social media earlier showed fighters claiming to be inside Wad Madani, after an army source said they had "stormed the city's eastern entrance".

The footage appeared to be shot on the western side of Hantoub Bridge in northern Wad Madani, which has been under RSF control since December 2023.

The office of army-allied government spokesman and Information Minister Khalid al-Aiser said the army had "liberated" the city.

RelatedSudanese army recaptures key city from Rapid Support Forces

Celebrating the army operation

"The army and allied fighters have spread out around us across the city's streets," one eyewitness said from his home in central Wad Madani, requesting anonymity for his safety.

Eyewitnesses in army-controlled cities across Sudan reported dozens taking to the streets celebrating the army military operation.

In the early months of the war between the army and the RSF, more than half a million people had sought shelter in Al-Jazira, before a lightning offensive by paramilitary forces displaced upwards of 300,000 in December 2023, according to the United Nations.

Most have been repeatedly displaced since, as the feared paramilitaries - which the United States this week said have "committed genocide" - moved further and further south.

RelatedSeveral areas across Sudan face famine risk — global hunger monitor
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us