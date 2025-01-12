WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 17 killed in Yemen gas station explosion
Security forces are actively investigating the incident, a Houthi spokesperson says.
At least 17 killed in Yemen gas station explosion
Yemen remains deeply affected by a prolonged civil war that has devastated its infrastructure. / Photo: Reuters
January 12, 2025

At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion of a gas station and a gas storage tank in Yemen's al-Bayda province, the Houthi-run health ministry said on Sunday.

Of the injured, 50 people are in critical condition, the ministry added.

Earlier, two officials told AFP that twelve people were killed and over 100 injured in an explosion at a natural gas refilling facility in the Al-Bayda province.

"Twelve people from Al-Bayda died and there are more than 100 injured" in an explosion on Saturday at the storage facility of a refilling station in the Al-Zaher area, the province's communications chief Aref al-Ghamri said.

Another local official said "the gas refilling station exploded while customers were present", adding that the facility's location near a market contributed to the large number of deaths.

Social media users circulated videos, the authenticity of which AFP was unable to verify, showing flames engulfing dozens of cars in the vicinity of the station.

This is not the first time that Yemen has witnessed such an incident.

The cause of the explosion -- which occurred in an area considered a front line between the Houthis and government forces and which experiences occasional clashes -- is not yet known.

Late Saturday, the Interior Ministry's media platform said the explosions occurred in the Nassefa area of Al-Zahir district.

Houthi spokesperson Hashem Sharafuddin said security forces are actively investigating the incident, though no further details were provided.

The presence of numerous gas stations in residential areas across Yemen has led to repeated accidents.

Yemen remains deeply affected by a prolonged civil war that has devastated its infrastructure and left millions suffering from a humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us