WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel changes combat strategy in northern Gaza after heavy losses
The Israeli military has revised its combat strategy in Beit Hanoun after suffering heavy losses amid Gaza faces an imminent humanitarian crisis with food, medicine, and fuel running out due to ongoing blockade.
Israel changes combat strategy in northern Gaza after heavy losses
Israel has continued a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since October 5, 2024.  / Others
January 12, 2025

The Israeli army has adjusted its combat strategy in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun after suffering heavy losses, Israeli media said.

Four soldiers were killed and six others injured, including two critically, in a bomb explosion in Beit Hanoun on Saturday.

"This incident prompted the Gaza Division to conduct a rapid investigation and change its combat strategy,” Maariv newspaper said on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, at least 11 soldiers were killed and 20 others injured since the start of the army’s military offensive in Beit Hanoun two weeks ago.

Maariv claimed that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is using tactics such as deploying surveillance cameras to monitor Israeli troop movements, booby-trapping homes and roads, and creating defensive positions for anti-tank missiles and sniper fire.

“The Israeli army intends to change the routine of continuous movement of troops to make it difficult for Hamas fighters to attack its forces, and to resort to night movements, a tactic that the Israeli army has an advantage," it added.

Gaza on brink of famine

Israel has continued a large-scale ground invasion in northern Gaza since October 5, 2024 to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine, and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

Overall, Israel has killed more than 46,500 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

RelatedWhat Trump's plans to 'finish the job' could mean for Gaza, Iran and beyond
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us