Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over building fences along border
The dispute comes amid strained relations following the fall of Bangladesh's pro-India government in August, with Dhaka calling the installation a breach of bilateral agreements and international law.
The construction of wire fences has already been stopped at five places, including Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, and Lalmonirhat border districts, according to a home adviser. / Photo: AP / Others
January 12, 2025

Bangladesh summoned India’s high commissioner in Dhaka to protest the installation of barbed wire fences, calling it a “violation of international law.”

Pranay Verma appeared in person at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka and explained the construction of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) wire fence along the border.

Verma was summoned and conveyed grave concern of Bangladesh over the border issue, Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin confirmed daily Prothom Alo.

The two neighbouring nations share a 4,096-kilometre (2,545-mile) border, one of the longest land borders in the world. In total, India fenced 3,271 kilometers (2,032 miles) of border area.

Both South Asia nations have seen a bitter exchange certainly after the fall of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 in a student-led mass uprising. Hasina was treated as a close ally of India.

In a briefing at the Foreign Ministry, Verma said that both countries have an agreement to build a fence on the border for security.

Verma said he discussed with Foreign Ministry officials how to combat smuggling and illegal infiltration at the India-Bangladesh border as they are both determined to keep the border crime-free.

“Therefore, India expects Bangladesh's cooperation in building a fence on the border,” he added.

On December 3, Verma was summoned to protest the attack on the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, the capital of the Indian state of Tripura.

'Unethical development'

Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh Home Affairs Advisor Lieutenant General Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that Verma would be called in a day or two over the construction of barbed wire fences.

The construction of barbed wire fences by the BSF in an area where, according to international law, the construction of any structure, including fences, within 150 yards (137 metres) of the zero line is strictly prohibited, except for agricultural purposes.

At the same time, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will take a strong stand to stop the construction of fences, he said.

“We will not allow the unethical development work they are doing on the border,” he added.

The construction of wire fences has already been stopped at five places, including Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, and Lalmonirhat border districts, according to a home adviser.

In accordance with the agreements and understanding in 1975, no one will be able to install or build any defence structure or anything within 150 yards. They will not be able to do this work without any consent, said the home adviser.

