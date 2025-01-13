WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian troops say they killed five Maoists in firefight
Government forces step up efforts to defeat decades-long conflict.
Indian troops say they killed five Maoists in firefight
Amit Shah, India's interior minister, has repeatedly set a deadline for March 2026 to defeat the Maoists. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 13, 2025

Indian troops killed at least five Maoist militants in the latest push to crush the long-running insurgency, with a separate bomb blast wounding two policemen, officers said Sunday.

More than 10,000 people have died in the decades-long insurgency waged by the rebels, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised indigenous people in India's resource-rich central regions.

"The security forces have recovered five bodies of the Maoists," police inspector general P. Sunderraj said, describing a firefight in the dense forests of Bijapur district in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

Weapons taken from the bodies of the rebels — three men and two women — included a grenade launcher and rifles, he said.

RelatedClashes between Indian forces and Maoist rebels kill five

Maoist Insurgency

In a separate incident, a homemade landmine detonated in Bijapur district, wounding two policemen.

Government forces have stepped up efforts to defeat the decades-long conflict, with around 287 rebels killed in 2024, according to official figures.

The rebels, also known as Naxalites after the district where their armed campaign began in 1967, were inspired by the Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

Around 1,000 suspected Naxalites were arrested and 837 surrendered last year.

Amit Shah, India's interior minister, has repeatedly set a deadline for March 2026 to defeat the Maoists.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us