What is Israel's goal after 100 days of its siege on northern Gaza?

On the 100th day of the Israeli siege on northern Gaza, the region faces a dire humanitarian crisis. Since October 5th 2024, relentless bombardments and a total blockade have caused immense suffering, displacing thousands of people and crippling essential services. Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative, weighs in. https://youtu.be/q3SGqQWqEvU