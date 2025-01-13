CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Los Angeles wildfires projected to cause over $250B in losses
The AccuWeather's estimate surpasses the $225 billion to $250 billion losses from Hurricane Helene in 2024 and the $13 billion to $16 billion damages from the Maui wildfires in 2023.
Los Angeles wildfires projected to cause over $250B in losses
Firefighters have made significant progress on the Hurst Fire, which is 89 percent contained, while the Palisades and Eaton Fires remain less contained./ Photo: Reuters
January 13, 2025

The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles are projected to cause $250 billion to $275 billion in damages and economic losses, according to AccuWeather.

"These wildfires are already among California's worst," said Jonathan Porter, AccuWeather's chief meteorologist. "Should a large number of additional structures be burned in the coming days, it may become the worst wildfire in modern California history based on the number of structures burned and economic loss."

This damage estimate surpasses the total losses from the entire 2020 US wildfire season, Porter noted.

AccuWeather's estimate surpasses the $225 billion to $250 billion losses from Hurricane Helene in 2024 and the $13 billion to $16 billion damages from the Maui wildfires in 2023.

The figures are preliminary, with fires still spreading and damage reports ongoing, AccuWeather warned.

Meanwhile, residents of Los Angeles are bracing for a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" as powerful winds are expected to return this week, raising concerns for firefighting efforts.

Firefighters have made significant progress on the Hurst Fire, which is 89 percent contained, while the Palisades and Eaton Fires remain less contained.

Dozens arrested

Meanwhile, police said a total of 34 people have been arrested, including 30 people who were arrested after violating a 12-hour curfew in the area of the Eaton Fire, which has devastated wide swathes of the foothill community of Altadena.

An additional four people were arrested in the area of the Palisades Fire.

"We understand, again, that people want to go back, but it is dangerous to do so, and we will not put anybody's safety at risk," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters.

"If you do not have business in the evacuation areas, do not go there. Please. You're infringing upon the work that our first responders need to attend to."

Arrests were made for a variety of offences, not just looting, including curfew violations, operating a drone unlawfully, and possession of narcotics and firearms in evacuation zones.

Authorities issued a 6 pm to 6 am curfew for parts of Los Angeles and its surrounding county last week that remains in effect as firefighters continue to battle raging infernos that have destroyed thousands of structures in the area and claimed the lives of 24 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us