Japan hosts Chinese military delegation in rare visit
Japan and China have been trying to patch up relations that for years have been strained by territorial and historical disputes as well as other issues.
January 14, 2025

Japan said Tuesday a Chinese military delegation was on a rare exchange visit as the Asian neighbours attempt to thaw frosty ties ahead of Donald Trump's return as US president.

Members of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army were visiting their Japanese counterparts and senior Japanese defence officials from Monday through Friday, Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The trip was organised after the Japanese and Chinese defence ministers met in November in Laos on the sidelines of a regional defence gathering, where they agr eed to increase exchanges among troops, Hayashi said.

"For the first time in five years, this resumes exchanges among troops," he told a regular press briefing.

"The promotion of mutual understanding and trust through frank communication at commanders' level will contribute to the building of constructive and stable relations between Japan and China.

"We think this visit contributes to the peace and stability of the region," Hayashi said.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command echoed the view.

"This visit will help enhance understanding and mutual trust between the two sides, and promote defence exchanges between China and Japan," it said in a statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya visited his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in December to ease tensions between the two countries.

Japanese ruling lawmakers were also visiting China this week for meetings with senior Communist Party officials, and Japan's farm minister is due in the country on Wednesday.

Japanese national security advisor Takeo Akiba visited China in November and held talks with Wang.

Tokyo is expected to invite Wang to Japan next month, seeking to pave the way for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Nikkei business daily reported last week.

Xi has not visited since becoming president except for in 2019 when he came for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka along with other world leaders.

SOURCE:AFP
