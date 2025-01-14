WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zuckerberg's 'COVID-19 censorship' remarks spark renewed debate
Claims of Biden administration attempting to censor anti-vaccine voices attract global attention.
Zuckerberg's 'COVID-19 censorship' remarks spark renewed debate
The relationship between US-based social media companies and the administration has long been contentious / Others
January 14, 2025

Social media censorship and the influence of US administration officials on social media companies have reignited debates over platform independence.

The relationship between US-based social media companies and the administration has long been contentious, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comments on censorship continuing to resonate.

In a recent interview on the Joe Rogan podcast, Zuckerberg said the Biden administration had attempted to censor anti-vaccine voices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These people from the Biden administration would call up our team, scream at them and curse," he said.

Social media and US government

Computer expert and former CIA systems administrator Edward Snowden’s leaks in 2013 first exposed the collaboration between social media companies and the US government, shedding light on government influence over these platforms.

While Snowden’s disclosures captured widespread attention, discussions about the relationship between social media and the state faded until 2022, when Elon Musk acquired Twitter, now known as X.

The release of the "Twitter Files" brought the issue back into the spotlight.

The 10th disclosure, made by Free Press reporter David Zweig, revealed that US administrations had pressured multiple tech giants including Twitter, Facebook, Google and Microsoft over their handling of COVID-19 content.

Zweig noted that while the Trump administration raised concerns about content potentially inciting panic early in the pandemic, the Biden administration similarly pressured companies to promote its public health message, saying "be very afraid of Covid and do exactly what we say to stay safe."

Notably, the suspension of former New York Times reporter and anti-vaccine personality Alex Berenson’s account came under similar scrutiny following President Biden’s comment that COVID-19-related content on social media was "killing people."

Palestine supporter accounts censored

Following a cross-border attack on Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023 that led to a wider conflict between Israel and Palestine, global criticism intensified over the censorship of Palestine supporter accounts, especially on Meta’s platforms.

Photos of Palestinian leaders were blocked and user engagement with news outlets from Gaza and the West Bank significantly declined.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us