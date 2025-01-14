ICJ judge Nawaf Salam named new Lebanese PM

Nawaf Salam has been named Lebanon's new prime minister. Salam previously served as the Lebanese ambassador to the United Nations, and is currently the presiding judge at the International Court of Justice at The Hague. But Hezbollah has voiced opposition to his appointment, saying some members of the sectarian government are working to exclude the group. Randolph Nogel sent this report from Beirut.