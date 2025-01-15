WORLD
Inside America: 2024’s Defining Moments | Inside America
Join Amanda Walker on the final episode of Inside America for 2024, where we unpack a year like no other in US history. From a chaotic presidential campaigns and legal battles to climate crises and political shifts, this episode reflects on the defining moments that shaped the nation. As Donald Trump prepares to take office for a second term, our expert panel examines the key events and what they mean for the future. Don't miss this deep dive into a year that will undoubtedly leave its mark on history.
Inside America: 2024's Defining Moments | Inside America
January 15, 2025
