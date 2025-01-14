TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'neutralises' 9 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
"We are determined to destroy terrorism at its source. Our fight will go on until the terrorists disappear from this geography." says Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
January 14, 2025

Turkish security forces "neutralised" nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye’scMinistry of National Defence has said.

The terrorists were attempting an attack on Turkish soldiers, the ministry said on X on Tuesday.

"We are determined to destroy terrorism at its source," it said, adding: "Our fight will go on until the terrorists disappear from this geography."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In northern Syria, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

The terrorist PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the uncertainty since the Bashar Assad regime’s fall to step up efforts to establish a “terrorist corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

RelatedTürkiye aims to stop PKK/YPG from spreading chaos to region, say experts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
