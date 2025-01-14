Restoring trust and rebuilding institutions underway in Syria

For more than 50 years, the people of Syria were too afraid to speak the truth, even in their own homes. The dictatorship of the Assad family was underpinned by the dreaded secret police. That meant living in fear, so much so that people used code words to express their frustrations. As our correspondent Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, Syrians are getting used to a much freer society.