Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement is in "its final stages."

In a statement, Hamas underlined the need "to continue consultations with Palestinian faction leaders until the agreement is finalised."

The Palestinian group said it held a series of consultations with faction leaders "to update them on the progress made in the ongoing negotiations in Doha."

The faction leaders stressed the importance of "comprehensive national preparedness for the upcoming phase and its requirements."

According to the statement, the faction leaders hoped that this round of negotiations would conclude with "a clear and comprehensive agreement.”

Mediator Qatar also said that Gaza ceasefire negotiations are in their "final details" and that announcing an agreement is “imminent.”

"A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

On Monday, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said that the Israeli Security Cabinet might convene on Tuesday to approve the agreement.

Prisoner swap

An Israeli official said progress has been made, but the details are being finalised. The plan must be submitted to the Israeli Cabinet for final approval.

Egypt is preparing to open the Rafah border crossing to receive the Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners if a ceasefire is secured, according to Egyptian sources speaking to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir however has urged far-right partner, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to join in quitting the government if the hostage deal is approved.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, three hostages will be released on the deal's first day, and four more a week later.

However, two Palestinian sources close to Hamas told AFP that Israel would release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first stage of a Gaza truce deal in exchange for 33 hostages.

"Israel will release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including several with lengthy sentences," one of the two sources said.

An Israeli government official said that "several hundred will be released" as part of the first phase of the deal.

Pause in Israeli war

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli hospitals were preparing to receive the hostages to be released in the deal.

The WSJ also reported that the first stage of the deal would pause the fighting in Gaza and allow for the release of some Palestinian prisoners held in Israel in exchange for the release of 33 hostages being held in Gaza.

The hostages to be released would include women, children, people with severe injuries and those above the age of 50, according to a draft.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat news portal, an agreement was reached on Monday night on a mechanism for the redeployment of Israeli forces, allowing them to remain in the border perimeter at varying distances of up to 700 metres, particularly in areas north of Gaza.

They clarified that after 40 days, the gradual withdrawal will begin from all areas of the Palestinian enclave, in preparation for negotiations concerning the second phase, during which Israeli forces will make a full withdrawal.