January 14, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Negotiators meet in Doha to finalise the Gaza ceasefire deal
A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel is closer than it's ever been. The US President says it's almost there, with Tel Aviv and Hamas confirming the same. Qatar and Egypt have been mediating indirect talks for months as all sides are said to be finalising the details and discussing how the deal will be implemented. Kristina Simich reports.
