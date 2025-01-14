TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye facilitates Syrians' return through three border gates in Hatay
Syrians returning to their homeland express their gratitude to Türkiye for help during the difficult period of the Baath Party regime.
Türkiye facilitates Syrians' return through three border gates in Hatay
Syrians line up for customs processing at the Cilvegozu Border Gate in Reyhanli district, where Turkish gendarmerie established a corridor to ensure order. / Photo: AA
January 14, 2025

Turkish authorities have been assisting Syrians in returning to their homeland at the Cilvegozu, Yayladagi, and Zeytindali border gates in Hatay, a southern Turkish province on the Mediterranean coast.

Syrians wait in line for customs procedures at the Cilvegozu Border Gate in the Reyhanli district, where the Turkish gendarmerie has set up a corridor to maintain order.

Türkiye's Migration Management Mobile Service Unit vehicles stationed here also help expedite the exit process.

Once customs procedures are completed, people proceed to Syria.

Teams from Türkiye's Provincial Directorate of Migration Management also assist Syrians in transporting their belongings using wheelbarrows.

RelatedTürkiye expected to play key role in economic recovery of post-Assad Syria

‘Türkiye did not abandon us’

Semira El Kasim, 11, one of the Syrians arriving at the Cilvegozu Border Gate, told Anadolu that she was born and raised in Türkiye and is very happy to return to her country.

Mahir Elbekri, who arrived in Türkiye 14 years ago at the age of three, expressed his gratitude for the host country’s help during the difficult period of the Baath Party regime, which collapsed last month with Bashar al Assad's escape to Russia.

"I am very pleased with Türkiye. May God bless everyone. I feel great because I’m returning to my homeland, my soil."

However, he expressed his deep sadness about leaving his friends in Türkiye.

Ummeya Elbekri, 15, expressed mixed emotions, saying, "I'm happy to be returning to my country, but I'm leaving so much behind… my friends, school, and everything.

"I feel like I'm leaving behind mountains of things, but I still want to live in my home country. I am very grateful to Türkiye. They educated us, assisted us, and did not abandon us," Elbekri concluded.

RelatedAleppo Model: Paving the way for safe return of Syrian refugees in Türkiye

Bashar al Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups captured Damascus on December 8 in a swift offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

The takeover marked the end of the Assad family's decades-long rule.

A new administration, headed by Ahmed al Sharaa, has since taken charge, and rebuilding efforts have begun.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us