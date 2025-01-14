President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, has come under fire during his confirmation hearing as the top Democrat on the Senate committee accused him of lacking the "character and composure" to lead the US military.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, is one of the most controversial figures ever nominated to be Secretary of Defence. The 44-year-old has railed against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the military, questioning whether the top US general has the job because he's Black.

Prior to his nomination, Hegseth strongly opposed women in combat roles.

"Mr. Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job," said Senator Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

A number of episodes from Hegseth's past have sparked concern among lawmakers, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation that did not result in charges and which he strongly denies, and accusations of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement at veterans' organisations.

"The challenge of the Secretary of Defense is to remove partisan politics from the military. You propose to inject it. This would be an insult to the men and women who have sworn to uphold their own apolitical duty to the Constitution," Reed said.

Despite strong support from Trump's Republicans, Hegseth's confirmation may depend on his performance before the Committee. As Hegseth walked into the packed hearing room, he was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation from supporters, with chants of "USA, USA, USA" and a shout of "Get 'em, Petey."

Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican who leads the committee, strongly endorsed Hegseth, saying: "Admittedly, this nomination is unconventional. The nominee is unconventional."

"Regarding his personal conduct, Mr Hegseth has admitted to falling short, as we all do from time to time," Wicker said.

'Change agent'

Hegseth's opening remarks to the committee, praising Trump, were repeatedly interrupted by protesters.

"You are a misogynist," one protester yelled, calling Hegseth a "Christian Zionist" and then he yelled about Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

Multiple protesters were escorted out of the hearing room.

Hegseth, meanwhile, vowed to bring back a "warrior culture" to the US military.

"(Trump) believes, and I humbly agree, that it's time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm. A change agent," Hegseth said.

"When President Trump chose me for this position, the primary charge he gave me was to bring the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense," Hegseth added.

In a 2021 incident first reported by Reuters news agency, Hegseth was branded an "insider threat" by a fellow member of the Army National Guard over his tattoos. Hegseth has said the incident led him to be pulled from Guard duty in Washington during President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"We cannot have a Defense Secretary whose fellow service members feel concerned enough about to report as a potential insider threat," Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote in a letter to Hegseth ahead of the hearing.

Related Trump's pick to lead Defence chanted 'Kill all Muslims' at veterans event

Trump's list of generals to fire

In recent weeks, Trump's party has coalesced around his pick. "I look forward to discussing (Hegseth's) plans to shake up DoD (Department of Defense) and protect the warfighter," Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin said on Monday.

Still, the slim Republican Senate majority means that Hegseth can lose support from no more than three Senators to be confirmed, if Democrats and independents unite against him.

Cabinet nominees almost never lose Senate votes, because they typically are withdrawn if they seem to be in trouble.

The last nominee who was defeated was former Senator John Tower, a nominee to be Secretary of Defence, in 1989. Tower was investigated over claims of drunkenness and inappropriate behavior with women.

If confirmed, Hegseth could make good on Trump's promises to rid the military of generals he accuses of pursuing progressive diversity policies.

Reuters has reported that the Trump administration was drawing up a list of generals to fire.

Hegseth, who has little management experience, would be in charge of an organisation with a nearly $1 trillion budget, 1.3 million active-duty service members and nearly 1 million civilian workers.

The next Secretary of Defence will face a number of major overseas issues, including active wars in Ukraine and Palestine's Gaza and the expansion of China's military, though it is unclear how much time will be spent on them during the hearing.