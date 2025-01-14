WORLD
Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia's largest oil refineries
Moscow claims its shot down US and British made missiles fired by Ukraine at targets inside Russia. Ukraine said it launched a large attack on multiple Russian targets, including oil and gas facilities overnight on Tuesday. It comes amid growing speculation that Donald Trump will start talks about ending the war between the two sides in a move some believe is likely to favour the Kremlin. NATO worries about the talks are reportedly growing and come as the military alliance was meeting in Finland to discuss alleged sabotage attempts on underwater cables in the Baltic Sea. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
January 14, 2025
