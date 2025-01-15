WORLD
EU criticises US restrictions on AI chip exports
The European Commission has called for a constructive dialogue with the US administration to address these concerns.
The US has announced new regulations restricting exports of advanced AI chips to certain countries. / Photo: AP
January 15, 2025

The US announced a new regulation this week restricting exports of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, which has created concern among European Union officials.

The regulation limits the number of AI chips countries can purchase except for allies without restrictions, which include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan and the UK.

“We are concerned about the US measures adopted today restricting access to advanced AI chip exports for selected EU member states and their companies,” the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President, Henna Virkkunen, and Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said in a joint statement.

Virkkunen and Sefcovic said it is in the US’s economic and security interests for the EU to purchase AI chips without any restrictions.

“We have already shared our concerns with the current US administration, and we are looking forward to engaging constructively with the next US administration,” they said.

“We are confident that we can find a way to maintain a secure transatlantic supply chain on AI technology and supercomputers, for the benefit of our companies and citizens on both sides of the Atlantic,” they added.

SOURCE:AA
