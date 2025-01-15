WORLD
Biden to lift Cuba's designation as 'state sponsor of terrorism'
US President Joe Biden plans to lift Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. Only North Korea, Iran and Syria share the same designation, and it comes after the EU, Canada, Brazil and others urged the US to remove Cuba from the list. Biden’s decision is part of a deal facilitated by the Vatican, under which Cuba will release 553 prisoners. Leone Lakhani has more.
January 15, 2025
