WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll rises to 60 in South African mine rescue operation
About 106 miners have been rescued, but hundreds may still be trapped underground.
Death toll rises to 60 in South African mine rescue operation
Rescue operation is underway on ongoing humanitarian crisis at an abandoned gold mine in South Africa. / Photo: AFP
January 15, 2025

Sixty bodies have been removed from a disused gold shaft in South Africa, months into a campaign to try to clear out illegal miners, police said Wednesday.

Authorities began trying to remove the bodies and bring up survivors on Monday, after residents voiced fears that over 100 people may have died in the mine in Stilfontein, about 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Johannesburg.

"On day two of operations, a total of 106 alive illegal miners were retrieved and arrested for illegal mining. Fifty-one were certified dead," police said in a statement. Nine bodies had been removed the previous day.

The mine runs 2.6 kilometres (1.6 miles) underground, and a specialised machine was brought in Monday to lift out the miners and the bodies, a handful of people at a time.

South Africans call these miners "zama zamas" -- "those who try" in the Zulu language. They're often migrants from neighbouring countries, accused by residents of criminality.

Police have voiced fears that hundreds more could remain underground, but at a visit to the site Tuesday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu declined to estimate how many could be there.

"There is no way on earth anyone can come and say: 'I know for certain that there are so many'," he said.

"Every number that we have here is an estimate, is a guess."

RelatedAt least 100 illegal miners die trapped underground in South Africa

Thousands of illegal miners arrested

A video sent to AFP on Monday by Macua, a group that advocates for the miners, appeared to show dozens of corpses wrapped in cloth in the mine chambers.

More than 1,500 illegal miners have been arrested at Stilfontein since August when authorities first started to remove them.

South Africa has deported 121 of them, police said.

The survivors have appeared emaciated, their legs reduced to skin and bones.

Authorities had at one point tried cutting off food and water supplies to the mine, to force out the miners.

But a court ordered in November that police must end all restrictions at the shaft, allowing people above ground to resume lowering food and water to those below.

RelatedSouth Africa pulls dozens of corpses from illegal mine, arrests survivors
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us