Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated that Türkiye’s actions in Syria are motivated by justifiable and legitimate reasons, with a strong focus on humanitarian concerns.

"Everyone should take their hands off the region. We will crush the heads of Daesh, YPG, and other terrorist organisations in a short time together with our Syrian brothers," Erdogan stressed on Wednesday, speaking at an AK Party meeting in Ankara.

The president emphasised that the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation, remains Syria’s most pressing issue, controlling nearly a third of its territory and exploiting its natural resources.

The YPG terrorist organisation "will not escape its impending bitter fate if it does not disband and lay down its arms," he asserted.

Erdogan also outlined the grounds for Türkiye’s presence in Syria, saying: "Nothing can be more natural than Türkiye intervening in the neighbouring country, driven by justifiable and legitimate reasons, especially humanitarian ones."

Addressing Syria’s future, Erdogan described the regime overthrow and Türkiye’s open dialogue with the new administration as an opportunity to permanently eliminate terrorism. He assured that Türkiye would seize this moment to foster stability.

Commitment to Syrian unity

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for Syrian unity and brotherhood across all ethnic groups, underscoring Ankara’s dedication to ensuring security for all Syrians, including the Kurdish population.

He stressed that the Syrian revolution would not be easily suppressed.

"You will not be able to disrupt Türkiye-Syria, Turkish-Kurdish-Arab brotherhood," Erdogan said. Türkiye and Syria, connected by a 911-kilometre border and centuries of shared history, remain intertwined in a mission to overcome challenges and achieve regional peace, he added.

Erdogan further condemned "the aggressive actions of the forces attacking Syrian territory," particularly Israel, and urged an immediate cessation of the attacks. “Otherwise, it will cause unfavourable outcomes for everyone,” he warned.

Türkiye has closely monitored ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. "We hope to receive positive news as soon as possible," Erdogan noted, emphasising the importance of a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza for regional peace.