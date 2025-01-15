TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
No, thank you: Erdogan says Türkiye and Syria enough to deal with terror
"Currently, the most serious issue in Syria is the YPG terrorist organisation, which still occupies almost one-third of the country's territory," the Turkish president asserts.
No, thank you: Erdogan says Türkiye and Syria enough to deal with terror
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for Syria's unity. / Photo: AA
January 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated that Türkiye’s actions in Syria are motivated by justifiable and legitimate reasons, with a strong focus on humanitarian concerns.

"Everyone should take their hands off the region. We will crush the heads of Daesh, YPG, and other terrorist organisations in a short time together with our Syrian brothers," Erdogan stressed on Wednesday, speaking at an AK Party meeting in Ankara.

The president emphasised that the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation, remains Syria’s most pressing issue, controlling nearly a third of its territory and exploiting its natural resources.

The YPG terrorist organisation "will not escape its impending bitter fate if it does not disband and lay down its arms," he asserted.

Erdogan also outlined the grounds for Türkiye’s presence in Syria, saying: "Nothing can be more natural than Türkiye intervening in the neighbouring country, driven by justifiable and legitimate reasons, especially humanitarian ones."

Addressing Syria’s future, Erdogan described the regime overthrow and Türkiye’s open dialogue with the new administration as an opportunity to permanently eliminate terrorism. He assured that Türkiye would seize this moment to foster stability.

RelatedFidan: Military action looms if PKK/YPG terrorists remain in Syria

Commitment to Syrian unity

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for Syrian unity and brotherhood across all ethnic groups, underscoring Ankara’s dedication to ensuring security for all Syrians, including the Kurdish population.

He stressed that the Syrian revolution would not be easily suppressed.

"You will not be able to disrupt Türkiye-Syria, Turkish-Kurdish-Arab brotherhood," Erdogan said. Türkiye and Syria, connected by a 911-kilometre border and centuries of shared history, remain intertwined in a mission to overcome challenges and achieve regional peace, he added.

Erdogan further condemned "the aggressive actions of the forces attacking Syrian territory," particularly Israel, and urged an immediate cessation of the attacks. “Otherwise, it will cause unfavourable outcomes for everyone,” he warned.

Türkiye has closely monitored ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. "We hope to receive positive news as soon as possible," Erdogan noted, emphasising the importance of a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza for regional peace.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us