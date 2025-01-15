Kosovo announced Wednesday that all offices of "parallel" Serb institutions operating in the country have been closed.

“The era of parallel and criminal Serbian municipalities and institutions in the Republic of Kosovo has come to an end,” Interior Minister Xhelal Svechla said on social media.

“Today, the parallel Serbian municipal offices in Lipjan, Obiliq, Prishtina, Fushe Kosove, Vushtrri, Novoberde, Kamenice, Viti, Rahovec, Skenderaj, as well as the illegal postal and tax offices, have been shut down,” Svechla said.

“As we have committed, we do not allow any parallelism, especially criminal acts by Serbia, to undermine the Constitution and the rule of law in our country,” he added.

Kosovo has recently closed several offices of Serb institutions, particularly in the northern regions of the country.

Kosovo’s population is overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian, but it has a Serb minority, mostly in the north, next to neighboring Serbia, a region of the country which has seen unrest in recent years.

Issues between Kosovo and Serbia have also recently threatened to raise bilateral tensions.

Serbia’s refusal to recognise Kosovo as an independent state, following its 2008 declaration of independence, remains the primary cause of frequent confrontations between the two countries.

The US, European Union, and Türkiye, among others, recognise independent Kosovo.

Under the EU-mediated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Process, initiated in 2011, efforts are ongoing to normalize relations and eventual ly reach mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia.