WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Balkans Energy Future After US Sanctions on Russian Oil and Gas
Oil prices around the world are surging after the US imposed sanctions on Russia's oil industry. These are the most severe sanctions to date. They target Russian companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas as well as at least 200 other entities and individuals linked to them. The move is aimed to give the incoming Donald Trump administration leverage to reach a deal for peace in Ukraine. Kremlin says the new sanctions will destabilise international markets. The Balkans relies on Russian natural gas and the sanctions have already affected the prices and supplies. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies in Europe, has called on Gazprom Neft to exit ownership of Serbian state oil company NIS in 45 days. Gazprom Neft owns a 50 percent stake in NIS. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMB GAS / TRT World
January 15, 2025
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us