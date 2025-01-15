TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
President Erdogan receives Syria’s FM, calls for lifting sanctions
Türkiye's President Erdogan stresses there is no place for terrorist organisations in Syria's future during meeting with Syrian ministers in Ankara.
President Erdogan receives Syria’s FM, calls for lifting sanctions
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives foreign minister of the new administration in Syria, Asaad al Shaibani, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. / Photo: AA
January 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the foreign minister of the new administration in Syria, Asaad al Shaibani, and highlighted the need for lifting of sanctions on Syria, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

The ousted Assad regime has left behind great destruction and Türkiye will support the urgent needs of the "brotherly" Syrian people and the reconstruction of the country, Erdogan said, stressing that there is no place for terrorist organisations in the future of Syria, the directorate said on Wednesday on X.

During the meeting, the latest situation in Syria and the steps to be taken on the basis of preserving the territorial integrity of the country were also discussed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Director of National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, Syria's Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab also attended the meeting.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

RelatedNo, thank you: Erdogan says Türkiye and Syria enough to deal with terror

It is time all religious, ethnic groups in Syria embrace one another: Fidan

It is time for all religious, ethnic, and sectarian groups in Syria to embrace one another, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Speaking at a news conference with Asaad al Shaibani, foreign minister of the new Syrian administration, Fidan stated that Türkiye offered to provide operational support to Syria regarding the Daesh terror group.

He announced that Türkiye's Consulate General in Aleppo will be operational on January 20.

For his part, al Shaibani noted that Syria and Türkiye have brought about "a new history."

Underlining the importance of Syria’s territorial unity, he highlighted that they want all territories under the central government to be united under the same roof.

Syria's new administration believes that no threat should be posed to Türkiye from Syrian territory, al Shaibani added.

RelatedSyria's revolution began long before the Arab Spring
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us