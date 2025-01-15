The UN human rights chief has highlighted the grave human rights violations committed during the past 14 years of conflict in Syria and called for urgent efforts to rebuild the nation and provide justice for victims during his historic visit.

"I came here to offer my reassurances that my office, the Human Rights Office of the United Nations, will continue to support inclusive, nationally owned, and nationally driven processes," Volker Turk said at a press briefing in Damascus on Wednesday.

"The ongoing conflicts and hostilities must end," he told reporters.

Turk said he met with the leader of Syria's new administration, Ahmed al Sharaa, who “acknowledged and assured me of the importance of respecting human rights for all Syrians and all different components of Syrian society, as well as the pursuit of healing, trust building, social cohesion, and institutional reform.

We discussed the opportunities and challenges that await this new Syria.

"Human rights must be at the front and center, where everyone can live free and equal in dignity and rights," he underscored.

"Those responsible for serious human rights violations and crimes must be held accountable," he said.

Serious war crimes

Concerns about the most serious war crimes and even crimes against humanity have been documented over the years of conflict, he said.

"Enforced disappearances, torture, the use of chemical weapons, and other atrocities must be thoroughly investigated, and justice must be served fairly and impartially."

Turk underscored the importance of transitional justice, including the preservation of mass grave sites and documentation of war crimes, as critical components of Syria’s recovery.

He called on the international community to reconsider sectoral sanctions, which he said have exacerbated the suffering of ordinary Syrians.

Turk began his trip to Syria with a visit to Sednaya prison, a symbol of repression by the Assad regime for years, where thousands of detainees are believed to have been executed.

He described the prison as "a notorious prison complex during the Assad regime" that is haunted by memories of extreme cruelty.