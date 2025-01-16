Joyful celebrations have erupted across several Arab countries following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The deal on Wednesday includes a prisoner exchange, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a roadmap to sustained calm, with its implementation set to begin Sunday.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, officially announced the breakthrough at a press conference in the capital, Doha.

The announcement comes on day 468 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which, with US backing, has killed and wounded more than 156,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters in recent times.

'May God strengthen them'

In Jordan, streets in the capital, Amman, came alive with car parades as drivers waved Palestinian flags, played anthems and chanted in support of Gaza's resistance.

Some people distributed sweets while donning Palestinian keffiyehs, shouting "Victory is ours!" and "May God strengthen them!" in reference to the resistance fighters.

In Morocco, Tangier witnessed a celebratory motorcade, while a gathering in the capital Rabat featured participants holding photos of Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian flags.

In the occupied West Bank, marches erupted in Ramallah, Hebron and Nablus, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Chants praised Gaza's resilience and its leaders, including Yahiya Sinwar, whose name was invoked in remembrance after his assassination by Israeli forces.

Social media buzzed with clips of jubilant scenes, fireworks and prayers echoing from mosques.

'With you till death'

Syria also joined the celebrations, with footage from Aleppo and Hama showing crowds waving Palestinian flags and chanting solidarity slogans like "Gaza, we are with you till death!" according to local media and social media accounts.

Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camps in the capital, Beirut, and across the country echoed with gunfire, fireworks and amplified chants from mosques.

Streets in Sidon and Tripoli witnessed convoys of cars draped in Palestinian flags honking in solidarity, Anadolu reported.

Tunisia saw a demonstration outside the municipal theatre in the capital, Tunis, where protesters chanted "Gaza, a symbol of pride" and "No Zionist interests on Tunisian soil" while waving Palestinian flags and embracing one another.