WORLD
3 MIN READ
Celebrations across Arab countries after Gaza ceasefire announcement
People play anthems and distribute sweets during their celebrations across many Arab countries after the announcement of ceasefire deal in besieged Gaza.
Celebrations across Arab countries after Gaza ceasefire announcement
Citizens gather in front of Municipal Theatre building on avenue Habib Bourguiba to celebrate after the announcement of an ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Tunis / Photo: AA
January 16, 2025

Joyful celebrations have erupted across several Arab countries following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The deal on Wednesday includes a prisoner exchange, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a roadmap to sustained calm, with its implementation set to begin Sunday.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, officially announced the breakthrough at a press conference in the capital, Doha.

The announcement comes on day 468 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which, with US backing, has killed and wounded more than 156,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters in recent times.

'May God strengthen them'

In Jordan, streets in the capital, Amman, came alive with car parades as drivers waved Palestinian flags, played anthems and chanted in support of Gaza's resistance.

Some people distributed sweets while donning Palestinian keffiyehs, shouting "Victory is ours!" and "May God strengthen them!" in reference to the resistance fighters.

In Morocco, Tangier witnessed a celebratory motorcade, while a gathering in the capital Rabat featured participants holding photos of Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian flags.

In the occupied West Bank, marches erupted in Ramallah, Hebron and Nablus, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Chants praised Gaza's resilience and its leaders, including Yahiya Sinwar, whose name was invoked in remembrance after his assassination by Israeli forces.

Social media buzzed with clips of jubilant scenes, fireworks and prayers echoing from mosques.

'With you till death'

Syria also joined the celebrations, with footage from Aleppo and Hama showing crowds waving Palestinian flags and chanting solidarity slogans like "Gaza, we are with you till death!" according to local media and social media accounts.

Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camps in the capital, Beirut, and across the country echoed with gunfire, fireworks and amplified chants from mosques.

Streets in Sidon and Tripoli witnessed convoys of cars draped in Palestinian flags honking in solidarity, Anadolu reported.

Tunisia saw a demonstration outside the municipal theatre in the capital, Tunis, where protesters chanted "Gaza, a symbol of pride" and "No Zionist interests on Tunisian soil" while waving Palestinian flags and embracing one another.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us