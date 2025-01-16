CES 2025: Are Robots and AI a Threat or Opportunity? | NexTech

Explore the cutting-edge innovations showcased at CES in Las Vegas with NexTech! From futuristic robots like Melanie and Adam to groundbreaking AI-driven exoskeletons and portable X-rays, this episode delves into the tech shaping tomorrow. Join Alican Ayanlar as he navigates a world of drones, concept cars, and wearable AI, unravelling how robotics and artificial intelligence are redefining our lives. Discover how startups and tech giants alike are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in health, mobility, and everyday convenience. Don't miss this glimpse into the future!