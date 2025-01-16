January 16, 2025
South African families are still reeling from the trauma of missing miners
South African police have retrieved 87 bodies and rescued almost 250 illegal miners after a standoff lasting months with the men who were trapped underground. The rescue operation is over, but the country's latest mining tragedy has produced mixed reactions from rights groups, the government and the public. Brenda Radido reports.
