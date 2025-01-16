A student killed at least two people and seriously wounded another in a knife attack at a secondary school in northeastern Slovakia, the TASR news agency has reported.

"The 18-year-old student suspected of having committed a serious crime... was detained very shortly after the incident," Slovak police said on Facebook on Thursday.

The attack took place in the town of Spisska Stara Ves near Slovakia's border with Poland, around 280 kilometres (175 miles) northeast of the capital Bratislava.

Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok condemned "the attack by a student who stabbed a female teacher and his fellow students at the grammar school" in a post on Facebook.

Offering his condolences to the families of the victims, Estok said he was on the way to the crime scene.

In 2020, a teacher was stabbed to death in an attack at an elementary school in central Slovakia, the first violent attack of its kind in a school in the country.