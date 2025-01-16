WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least two killed in knife attack at Slovak school: local media
The attack took place in the town of Spisska Stara Ves near Slovakia's border with Poland, around 280 kilometres northeast of the capital Bratislava.
At least two killed in knife attack at Slovak school: local media
Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok condemned the attack. / Photo: AP Archive
January 16, 2025

A student killed at least two people and seriously wounded another in a knife attack at a secondary school in northeastern Slovakia, the TASR news agency has reported.

"The 18-year-old student suspected of having committed a serious crime... was detained very shortly after the incident," Slovak police said on Facebook on Thursday.

The attack took place in the town of Spisska Stara Ves near Slovakia's border with Poland, around 280 kilometres (175 miles) northeast of the capital Bratislava.

Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok condemned "the attack by a student who stabbed a female teacher and his fellow students at the grammar school" in a post on Facebook.

Offering his condolences to the families of the victims, Estok said he was on the way to the crime scene.

In 2020, a teacher was stabbed to death in an attack at an elementary school in central Slovakia, the first violent attack of its kind in a school in the country.

RelatedWhat do we know about the attack on Slovakian prime minister?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us