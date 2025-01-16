WORLD
Bosnian leader highlights Türkiye's vital role in supporting his nation
The member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina emphasises relations between Sarajevo and Ankara could be further strengthened in many areas, including energy and infrastructure.
Denis Becirovic highlighted significant strides in trade between the two countries in recent years, with an ambitious goal to surpass $1 billion in bilateral trade. / Photo: AA Archive
January 16, 2025

Denis Becirovic, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a sincere friend of his country, emphasising the importance of Ankara’s support for Sarajevo.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu, Becirovic described the ties between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina as not only political and economic but also rooted in historical, cultural, and spiritual connections.

He said the two countries share a friendly and cooperative relationship, with room for further expansion in various areas, including defence, security, and trade.

Referring to meetings with Erdogan, he said: "We have met several times over the past two years and discussed various issues. We talked about how we can strengthen peace and stability in the region and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

“It is very important that President Erdogan, a statesman of global stature, supports Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is a sincere friend of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as demonstrated both through his words and actions. Thus, it is extremely important for the Turkish president and for Türrkiye to support a peaceful, stable, multi-ethnic Bosnia and Herzegovina with territorial integrity.”

On the economic front, Becirovic highlighted significant strides in trade between the two countries in recent years, with an ambitious goal to surpass $1 billion in bilateral trade.

He also emphasised that relations between the two countries could be further strengthened in many areas, including energy and infrastructure.

Ties with US, EU integration process

He emphasised their intention to strengthen and deepen alliances with Washington following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Reaffirming US support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, the Bosnian leader expressed optimism, stating: “I hope the US fundamental policy toward Bosnia and Herzegovina will remain consistent in the coming period.”

Becirovic underscored the dangers of attempts to redraw borders in the Balkans, describing such initiatives as catastrophic. He urged nations in the region to prioritise improving the welfare of their citizens over pursuing destabilising agendas.

He further criticised Serbia for meddling in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s internal affairs, saying: “We have witnessed the immense suffering caused by such efforts. With destructive forces threatening Bosnia and Herzegovina’s constitutional order, peace, and stability, it is difficult to predict the trajectory of our European journey.

"However, our accession to the EU will significantly impact the living standards of our citizens. The most pressing challenge in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU integration process continues to be the persistent internal political obstacles.”

