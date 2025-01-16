January 16, 2025
Celebrations in Beirut after Gaza ceasefire deal announced
In Lebanon, news of the ceasefire in Gaza brought a mix of emotions to Lebanese and Palestinian communities. With the country navigating a fragile truce of its own following a deadly war fought by Hezbollah in the name of Gaza, some are celebrating the ceasefire, while others question if the death and destruction in Lebanon was in vain. Priyanka Navani reports.
